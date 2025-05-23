Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction: Can the Mets win as home dogs?

The L.A. Dodgers head to New York to face the Mets at 7:10 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on Apple TV+, and it’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (LAD) vs. Griffin Canning (NYM)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 31-19 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 25-25 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 30-20 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 25-25 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Los Angeles Dodgers (-120) at 958 New York Mets (-101); o/u 8.5

7:10 PM ET, Friday, May 23, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

TV: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez drove in all of his team’s runs in their 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. In that game, the former Toronto Blue Jay went 1 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Hernandez is hitting .307 with 10 homers, 38 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .928 in 137 at-bats. Teoscar Hernandez is batting .386 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday night.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets second baseman Luisangel Acuna recorded 20% of his team’s hits in their 5-1 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the 23-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and a run scored. Acuna is hitting .267 with 6 RBIs, 10 steals, and an OPS of .642 in 116 at-bats this year. The Caracas, Venezuela, native is batting .300 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact means that Luisangel Acuna could have some DFS value against Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw on Friday.

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Los Angeles is 17-20 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of last season.

New York is 15-11 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of last season.

New York is 67-58 straight up after a win since the beginning of last season.

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like the Mets in this contest. Their starting pitcher, Griffin Canning, is a big reason why. The former Los Angeles Angel is having a nice start to 2025. In 9 starts this year, Canning is 5-1 with a 2.47 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.7 K/9, and a .243 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, the Mets are 8-1 straight up as a team in games started by Griffin Canning this season, with the lone loss coming nearly two months ago, on March 29th. I think Canning and the Mets both perform well enough to earn an outright win over the Dodgers on Friday night. The pick is New York -101 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -101