Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction: Can the Mets even up the series?

The L.A. Dodgers remain in New York to face the Mets at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night. The game is on FOX, and it’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tony Gonsolin (LAD) vs. David Peterson (NYM)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 32-19 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 26-25 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 30-21 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 25-26 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Los Angeles Dodgers (-105) at 912 New York Mets (-115); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, May 24, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

TV: FOX

Dodgers vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez recorded the team’s only extra-base hit in their 7-5 extra-innings win over the Mets on Friday night. In that game, the 32-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with a double, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Hernandez is hitting .310 with 10 homers, 41 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .935 in 142 at-bats. Teoscar Hernandez is batting .386 over his last 15 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Saturday night.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets third baseman Brett Baty reached base 3 times in his team’s 7-5 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the Round Rock, TX, native went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Baty is hitting .234 with 6 homers, 15 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .744 in 94 at-bats this year. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .304 with a 1.099 OPS in home games this season. That fact makes Brett Baty worth a look in DFS for Saturday night’s game at Citi Field.

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

Los Angeles is 20-11 straight up after a win this season.

New York is 2-6 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

The under is 30-18-3 in New York’s games this season.

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers in this matchup. Several relevant statistics will make the case for L.A. winning this game outright. The Dodgers are 4-3 straight up as an underdog and 25-14 straight up in National League games this season. What’s more, Los Angeles is 25-16 straight up in non-division games and 25-15 straight up when playing on no rest this year. And finally, the Dodgers are 29-16 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Dodgers to win outright in Queens on Saturday night. The pick is Los Angeles -105 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -105