Dodgers vs. Guardians Prediction: Can Cleveland stop a sweep?

The L.A. Dodgers remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (LAD) vs. Jakob Junis (CLE)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 34-21 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 28-27 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 29-25 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 28-26 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 Los Angeles Dodgers (-141) at 918 Cleveland Guardians (+120); o/u 9.5

1:10 PM ET, Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Dodgers vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy reached base 3 times in his team’s 9-5 win over the Guardians on Tuesday night. In that game, the 34-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Muncy is hitting .212 with 4 homers, 24 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .682 in 165 at-bats. Max Muncy is batting .271 with an OPS of .876 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians first baseman Carlos Santana scored multiple runs and recorded multiple hits in his club’s 9-5 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, native went 2 for 3 with 2 singles, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Santana is batting .243 with 6 homers, 27 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .729 across 173 at-bats this year. The 39-year-old switch-hitter is batting .279 with a .925 OPS this month. That fact makes Carlos Santana worthy of DFS consideration, provided he draws another start on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games against Cleveland.

Los Angeles is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Cleveland is 0-3 straight up in their last 3 games overall.

Cleveland is 11-13 straight up after a loss this season.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers to win this game and complete the three-game sweep over the Guardians on Wednesday afternoon. A few relevant numbers will illustrate why. Los Angeles is 21-12 straight up after a win and 30-16 straight up as a favorite this season. What’s more, the Dodgers are 27-17 straight up when playing on no rest and 31-18 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. And finally, L.A. is 9-8 straight up as a road favorite and 9-5 straight up in interleague games in 2025. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Dodgers. The pick is Los Angeles -141 on the money line over Cleveland at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -141