Dodgers vs. Guardians Prediction: Can Cleveland even the series?

The L.A. Dodgers remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Dustin May (LAD) vs. Tanner Bibee (CLE)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 33-21 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 27-27 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 29-24 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 28-25 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 Los Angeles Dodgers (-135) at 968 Cleveland Guardians (+114); o/u 8.5

6:10 PM ET, Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Dodgers vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers catcher Will Smith reached base 4 times in his team’s 7-2 win over the Guardians on Monday night. In that game, the 30-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, 2 walks, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Smith is hitting .333 with 5 homers, 28 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .967 in 135 at-bats. Will Smith is batting .391 with an OPS of 1.143 in his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option, provided he draws another start on Tuesday.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo drove in half of his team’s runs in their 7-2 loss to the Dodgers on Monday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the Coeur d’Alene, ID, native went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. Manzardo is batting .217 with 10 homers, 28 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .762 in 166 at-bats this year. The 24-year-old left-handed hitter has an OPS of .803 in home games this season. That fact makes Kyle Manzardo worth a look in most DFS formats.

Dodgers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

The over is 30-24 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

Cleveland is 14-9 straight up as the home team this season.

Cleveland is 7-6 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

I like the Guardians in this matchup, largely because they will have an advantage at starting pitcher. Cleveland will send 26-year-old right-hander Tanner Bibee to the hill for this contest. In 4 starts this month, the Mission Viejo, CA, native is 2-2 with a 2.52 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and an 18-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In that stretch, Bibee has tossed quality starts against the Tigers and the Phillies, so he’ll likely be geared up and ready to go against an elite lineup like the Dodgers’ starting nine. I think Tanner Bibee pitches well enough for the Guardians to earn an outright win and even up their three-game series with the Dodgers on Tuesday. The pick is Cleveland +114 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +114