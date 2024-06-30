Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction: Will offenses break loose again?

Will the Dodgers vs. Giants series finale turn into another hitter’s duel when the two teams wrap things up at 4:05 p.m. ET? The number currently sits at 9 runs.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Los Angeles Dodgers (-136) at 910 San Francisco Giants (+116); o/u 9

4:05 p.m. ET, Friday, June 29, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Dodgers vs. Giants: Bettors love L.A. in Series Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohtani belts 26th home run of season

Shohei Ohtani belted his 26th home run of the season on Saturday night, helping to power the Dodgers past the Giants in extra innings. The 29-year-old superstar victimized right-hander Spencer Howard in the third inning for his 412-foot (109.7 mph EV) solo shot that briefly gave the Dodgers a 2-1 advantage. He also drew a pair of walks and struck out twice in the contest, finishing the evening 1-for-4. One of those walks was intentional in the 11th inning, where he then raced around to score on a two-run double off the bat of Will Smith. On the season, he’s now slashing a robust .321/.405/.645 with 26 long balls, 62 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

Soler productive for Giants in loss

Jorge Soler went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a run scored and an RBI as the Giants fell to the Dodgers in extra innings on Saturday evening in San Francisco. Soler led off the home half of the first inning with a double off of Tyler Glasnow, then scored the team’s first run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Heliot Ramos. Soler also drove in a run of his own with an RBI double off of Glasnow in the third inning, tying the game at 2-2. Perhaps staying in the leadoff spot is the way to get him going. Soler is now hitting .226/.306/.389 with nine homers and 30 RBI on the year

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 11 of San Francisco’s last 14 games against an opponent in the National League

Dodgers are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the favorite

Giants are 4-14 SU in their last 18 games when playing at home against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games when playing on the road against San Francisco.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 7-1 in the Dodgers’ last eight games against the Giants, is 4-1 in their last five meetings with San Francisco at Oracle Park and is 5-1 in their last six divisional matchups. On the other side, the over is 10-3 in the Giants’ last 13 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven home contests and is 22-9 in in their last 31 league matchups.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9