Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction: Will L.A. win the opener?

One of the oldest and best rivalries in sports will be renewed in Friday night’s Dodgers vs. Giants matchup. Will Los Angeles take the opener between these National League West foes?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Los Angeles Dodgers (-110) at 910 San Francisco Giants (-106); o/u 7.5

10:15 p.m. ET, Friday, June 28, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Dodgers vs. Giants: Public Bettors Backing L.A. in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohtani hits solo home run in win

Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, two walks, and two runs scored in the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the White Sox on Wednesday. Ohtani took Erick Fedde deep to lead off the first inning, setting a Dodgers record with an RBI in 10 straight games. He then drew a walk in the third and scored on a double by Freddie Freeman. Ohtani walked once again in the seventh to reach for the third time. The 29-year-old superstar is slashing .322/.402/.643 with 25 homers, 65 runs scored, 61 RBI, and 16 steals across 360 plate appearances as we reach the midway point of the season.

Cobb progressing in rehab

According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Shayna Rubin, Alex Cobb (shoulder) will throw a bullpen on Friday. Cobb has been out all season with a shoulder injury. He had been nearing a return before pausing his throwing program in the middle of May. He’s now ramping back up again and, if all goes well on Friday, he will have a rehab assignment with Triple-A San Jose after.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Dodgers’ last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 8 of San Francisco’s last 11 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of LA Dodgers’ last 6 games against San Francisco

The total has gone OVER in 8 of San Francisco’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Los Angeles. The Dodgers are 9-3 in their last 12 games overall, are 9-2 in their last 11 road contests and are 5-1 in their last six meetings with a National League West rival. On the other side, the Giants are just 8-25 in their last 33 games against the Dodgers and are 3-13 in their last 16 home contests versus Los Angeles.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -110