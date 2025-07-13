Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction: Can L.A. win the rubber match?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on Roku. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Robbie Ray (SF)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 57-39 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 43-53 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 52-44 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 43-53 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Los Angeles Dodgers (-136) at 908 San Francisco Giants (+115); o/u 7.5

4:05 PM ET, Sunday, July 13, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: Roku

Dodgers vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto recorded multiple hits in his team’s 2-1 win over the Giants on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the former New York Met went 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored. For the season, Conforto is hitting .185 with 8 homers, 23 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .622 in 260 at-bats. Michael Conforto is batting .316 with an OPS of .907 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers drove in the club’s only run in their 2-1 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 3-time All-Star went 0 for 2 with a sacrifice fly, an RBI, and a walk. Devers is hitting .258 with 17 homers, 68 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .854 in 356 at-bats this year. The 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .274 with an OPS of .911 in home games this season. That fact makes Rafael Devers a potentially viable DFS play for Sunday’s game at Oracle Park.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games against San Francisco.

Los Angeles is 18-7 straight up in division games this season.

San Francisco is 12-13 straight up in division games this season.

San Francisco is 47-63 straight up as an underdog since the start of last season.

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers in this contest, mainly because of their starting pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. In 18 starts spanning 97.1 innings this year, the Okayama, Japan, native is 8-7 with a 2.77 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 3.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 10.1 K/9, and a .199 opponent batting average. Yamamoto has thrown 10 quality starts this year, and the Dodgers are 7-3 straight up in those games. I think Yoshinobu Yamamoto tosses a quality start, and the Dodgers win the game outright on Sunday. The pick is Los Angeles -136 on the money line over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -136