Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Prediction: Which side will win series opener?

The Dodgers and Giants renew their storied rivalry in a pivotal NL West showdown at Oracle Park on July 11, 2025. With first place on the line, Los Angeles seeks to snap a mid‑season lull, while San Francisco aims to build momentum behind reliable ace pitching and a rising bats-up offense.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

10:15 p.m. ET, Friday, July 11, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Dodgers vs. Giants Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Giants are -130 moneyline favorites to beat the Dodgers, who are +110 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 7.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Los Angeles.

Dodgers Outlook

Los Angeles enters the matchup as 56‑36, atop the division but under pressure after a recent six‑game skid, including a sweep by Milwaukee that saw them score just four runs overall. Their lineup remains potent, led by Shohei Ohtani, who leads the NL with over 30 home runs and figures prominently in RBI production along with Andy Pages, Teoscar Hernández, Mookie Betts, and others . On the mound, right‑hander Dustin May (5–5, 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP) gets the start. Though effective of late—four wins in his last five starts—May has struggled on the road with a 6.87 ERA in seven away outings this season. The Dodgers also remain shorthanded in the rotation and bullpen with key injuries to Blake Snell, Enrique Hernández, Blake Treinen, and others.

Giants Outlook

San Francisco is a solid 50‑42, trailing by just six games and looking to capitalize on home field advantage as they re-enter division contention. The mid‑June trade for All‑Star Rafael Devers has added firepower to the lineup alongside Matt Chapman and emerging contributors like Jung‑Hoo Lee, Wilmer Flores, and Heliot Ramos. On the bump, Logan Webb (8–6, 2.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP) is the prototype of consistency, especially at home (4–1, 1.52 ERA in nine Oracle Park starts) . The Giants bullpen has been solid overall, though recent late‑inning struggles and inherited runner trends are worth monitoring.

Tactical Matchups & Trends

This marks the first regular-season meeting between the crosstown rivals in 2025, with a fresh slate bringing renewed urgency. The Giants’ pitching staff ranks among the best in the NL for limiting home runs and maintaining a solid team WHIP and FIP (~3.57) . Conversely, the Dodgers boast the league’s best home run and RBI totals, averaging over 5.5 runs per game and leading in team batting average (.264–.265) . In betting terms, FOX Sports projects a tight win probability: Giants ~51%, Dodgers ~49%, with a predicted over/under of 7.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Prediction

With Webb’s elite home performance going against a road‑weary May, the edge leans toward San Francisco in a low‑scoring affair. The rules of this rivalry suggest every series opener matters—and the Giants are well-positioned to seize control early. Given the subdued offensive outputs recently from the Dodgers and Webb’s command at Oracle Park, the Giants moneyline and the under total (8 runs or fewer) look like strong angles.

MLB PREDICTION: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -130