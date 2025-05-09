Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Can L.A. bounce back?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks at 9:40 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 2 of a four-game set. Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Roki Sasaki (LAD) vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (ARI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 25-13 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 20-18 ATS this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 20-18 straight up this year. Arizona is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 18-20 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 Los Angeles Dodgers (-130) at 960 Arizona Diamondbacks (+110); o/u 9.5

9:40 PM ET, Friday, May 9, 2025

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went yard in his team’s 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday night. In that game, the three-time MVP went 1 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season. Ohtani is batting .296 with 11 homers, 16 RBIs, 10 steals, and an OPS of 1.032. Shohei Ohtani is hitting .333 against left-handed pitching this season, making him an appealing DFS option against Arizona lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on Friday.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte reached base twice in his team’s 5-3 win over the Dodgers on Friday night. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 2024 Silver Slugger Award winner went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Across 45 at-bats this year, Marte is hitting .267 with 1 homer, 2 RBIs, and an OPS of .789. Ketel Marte hit .323 with a .950 OPS at home last season, making him an interesting DFS play at Chase Field on Friday night.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 7-5 straight up after a loss this season.

Los Angeles is 37-24 straight up in division games since the start of last season.

Arizona is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Arizona is 9-10 straight up after a win this season.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers in this contest. A few numbers make the case for L.A. to win Game 2 of this series on Friday. The Dodgers are 20-12 straight up in National League games and 19-10 straight up when playing on no rest this season. What’s more, Los Angeles is 23-11 straight up as a favorite and 22-11 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year.

And finally, Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki hasn’t given up more than 3 earned runs in any of his 7 starts this season. I like the 23-year-old right-hander to keep that streak alive on Friday night. The pick is Los Angeles -130 on the money line over Arizona at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -130