Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Can AZ win as underdogs?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday night. It’s Game 3 of a four-game set. Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Dustin May (LAD) vs. Corbin Burnes (ARI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 26-13 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 21-18 ATS this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 20-19 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 18-21 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 Los Angeles Dodgers (-118) at 910 Arizona Diamondbacks (-102); o/u 9.5

8:10 PM ET, Saturday, May 10, 2025

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Andy Pages had a big day at the plate in his team’s 14-11 win over the Diamondbacks on Friday night. In that game, the 24-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with a double, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Pages is hitting .282 with 6 homers, 19 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .824 across 131 at-bats. Andy Pages is batting .391 over his last 15 games, making him an appealing option in DFS on Saturday.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez reached base 4 times in his team’s 14-11 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order, the former Cincinnati Red went 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, and 3 runs scored. Suarez is batting .210 with 11 homers, 26 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .808 this year. The right-handed hitter from Venezuela is hitting .282 with a 1.125 OPS at home this season. That fact makes Eugenio Suarez worthy of DFS consideration at Chase Field on Saturday night.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

The over is 22-17 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

The over is 19-14 in Los Angeles’ National League games this season.

Arizona is 11-7 straight up after a loss this season.

Arizona is 94-77 straight up when playing on no rest since the start of last season.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

I like Arizona in this matchup. The Diamondbacks opened this series by beating the Dodgers 5-3 on Thursday. Arizona then took a 3-run lead into the ninth inning of Friday night’s showdown with Los Angeles. The Dodgers rallied for 6 runs in the final frame to take Friday’s contest, 14-11. So, Arizona was very close to winning the first two games of this series. I don’t think the Diamondbacks are significantly worse than the Dodgers, to be honest.

Additionally, Arizona will send right-handed starter Corbin Burnes to the hill on Saturday. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner is 1-1 with a 3.58 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP in 6 starts this year. Burnes is coming off his best outing of the season. The former Milwaukee Brewer earned his first win of the 2025 campaign on April 30th against the Mets when he tossed 6 innings and allowed 1 earned run on 5 walks and 4 hits. Burnes struck out 3 in a 4-3 Arizona win. I think he’s able to build off that start and pitches well enough for the D-Backs to earn an outright win on Saturday night. The pick is Arizona -102 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -102