Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction: Will L.A. take series?

The Dodgers vs. Brewers series draws to a conclusion on Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee. With Jack Flaherty opposing Tobias Myers in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today at 2:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (-140) at Milwaukee Brewers (+120); o/u 8

2:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 15, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Public Bettors backing Los Angeles

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Freeman has three-hit night in LAD loss

Freddie Freeman went 3-for-5 with a run scored against the Brewers on Wednesday. Freeman knocked a base hit in the first inning and scored on a double by Kevin Kiermaier. He collected two more singles in the game for a three-hit day. The 34-year-old first baseman is slashing .291/.392/.493 with 17 homers, 68 runs scored, 71 RBI, and six steals across 495 plate appearances.

Bauers hits solo home run in MIL win

Jake Bauers went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the Brewers’ 5-4 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday. Bauers led off the second inning with a solo homer off Walker Buehler for his only hit of the game. It was the 10th homer of the season for the 28-year-old first baseman. He’s slashing .209/.313/.396 with 38 RBI and eight steals across 265 plate appearances.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 14 of LA Dodgers’ last 20 games played in August

The total has gone OVER in 20 of LA Dodgers’ last 28 games when playing as the favorite

Over/Under as gone OVER in 5 of Milwaukee’s last 7 games played on a Thursday

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Milwaukee’s last 17 games when playing as the underdog

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Los Angeles. The Dodgers are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, have won four out of their last five on the road and are 5-1 in their last six matchups with an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the Brewers are just 2-9 in their last 11 meetings with the Dodgers, have dropped four out of their last five matchups versus L.A. at home and are 2-5 in their last seven contests versus an opponent from the National League Central.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: DODGERS -140