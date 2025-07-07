Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction: Will L.A. take Series Opener?

​The Dodgers (56–35) continue their road trip with a Monday night showdown against the Brewers (50–40) at American Family Field, first pitch at 7:40 PM CT. With both teams jockeying for positioning in their divisions, this series opener could go a long way in setting the tone for their mid‑summer stretch. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dodgers vs. Brewers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, July 7, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -140 moneyline favorites to beat the Brewers, who are +120 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Public Betting: Bettors Love L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of the bets are on the Dodgers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Game Preview

Left‑hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the nod for L.A., riding an impressive 2.51 ERA and coming off a dominant seven‑inning, one‑run outing against the White Sox, striking out eight. On the bump for the Brewers is Freddy Peralta (9–4, 2.91 ERA), who has been sharp at American Family Field and earned a solid six‑inning, two‑run win over the Mets in his last turn.

Milwaukee’s home performance (27–17 at home) gives it a distinct advantage, but the Dodgers aren’t far behind on the road (23–18) . Offensively, Los Angeles boasts one of the league’s most potent lineups, showcasing a .261 batting average and a robust 5.54 runs per game pacing the majors. Shohei Ohtani continues to lead the club with 30 home runs, while Will Smith (.332 average) and Andy Pages (58 RBI) add dangerous depth. Milwaukee counters offensively with Christian Yelich (17 HR, 61 RBI) and Sal Frelick (.294 average), but their overall .246 average indicates a less explosive approach.

The pitching matchup sets the tone: Yamamoto’s control and strikeout ability (109 K over 96.2 innings) clash with Peralta’s steady command (104 K in 99.0 innings). The bullpen battle looms key—Los Angeles’ relievers have allowed 4.79 runs per nine innings, while Milwaukee’s pen is slightly more stingy at 4.52.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This contest should hinge on which starter can silence the opposition’s big bats and which bullpen holds firm in the late innings. If Yamamoto maintains his dominant form and the Dodgers’ offense puts early pressure on Peralta, L.A. could seize the opener.

With the Dodgers having won seven out of their last 10 games versus the Brewers, that’s the side I’m backing tonight.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -140