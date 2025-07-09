Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction: Can L.A. fend off a sweep?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (LAD) vs. Jose Quintana (MIL)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 56-37 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 42-51 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 52-40 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 49-43 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Los Angeles Dodgers (-160) at 902 Milwaukee Brewers (+134); o/u 8.5

2:10 PM ET, Wednesday, July 9, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reached base twice in his team’s 3-1 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday night. In that game, the 5-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a home run, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Ohtani is hitting .281 with 31 homers, 57 RBIs, 12 steals, and an OPS of .998 across 356 at-bats. Shohei Ohtani is batting .302 with an OPS of .904 against lefties this season. That fact means you can use the 3-time MVP in DFS against Brewers lefty starter Jose Quintana on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick went yard in his club’s 3-1 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2024 Gold Glove Award winner went 1 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. Frelick is hitting .293 with 7 homers, 37 RBIs, 15 steals, and an OPS of .758 in 331 at-bats this year. Sal Frelick is batting .340 with an OPS of .911 in home games this season, making him an interesting DFS play for Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games against Milwaukee.

Los Angeles is 0-5 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Milwaukee is 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Milwaukee is 9-8 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

I like the Brewers in this matchup. A few numbers will demonstrate why. Milwaukee is 29-17 straight up as the home team and 29-22 straight up after a win in 2025. What’s more, the Brewers are 31-25 straight up in National League games and 37-29 straight up in non-division games this year. And finally, the Brew Crew is 45-33 straight up when playing on no rest and 48-36 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Milwaukee +134 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +134