Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction: Can the Braves avoid a series loss?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night. The game is on FOX. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright in this even-odds showdown? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Roki Sasaki (LAD) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 22-10 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 17-15 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 14-17 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 15-16 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Los Angeles Dodgers (-110) at 964 Atlanta Braves (-110); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, May 3, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX

Dodgers vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers catcher Will Smith drove in half of his team’s runs in their 2-1 win over the Braves on Friday. In that game, the Louisville, KY, native went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI. For the season, Smith is batting .316 with 3 homers, 18 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .912. The 30-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .367 when he occupies the #5 spot in the batting order. That fact makes Will Smith worth a look in most DFS formats if he’s batting fifth again on Saturday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves first baseman Matt Olson drove in his team’s only run in their 2-1 loss to the Dodgers on Friday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the batting order, the Atlanta native went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Olson is batting .236 with 5 homers, 16 RBIs, and an OPS of .796 this season. Matt Olson is batting .283 over his past 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday night.

Dodgers vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 5-7 straight up as the road team this season.

The over is 18-14 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

Atlanta is 8-4 straight up as the home team this season.

Atlanta is 50-40 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like the Braves in this matchup. Atlanta will have the starting pitching advantage in this contest. Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach has pitched better than Los Angeles starter Roki Sasaki this season. Scwellenbach’s WHIP is 0.98, and his strikeout-to-walk ratio is 5.5. Sasaki’s WHIP is 1.42, and his strikeout-to-walk ratio is 1.1. Schwellenbach has an ERA of 2.87 and 5 quality starts this year. Sasaki’s ERA is 3.55, and he has 1 quality start in 2025. It might seem wild to go against the Dodgers, but I think the Braves are well-positioned to earn a much-needed outright win on Saturday. The pick is Atlanta -110 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -110