Dodgers vs. Astros Prediction: Will Houston make it two straight?

Following Houston’s 5-0 victory over L.A., the Dodgers vs. Astros series continues at 7:10 p.m. ET on Saturday night. With Justin Wrobleski set to oppose Ronel Blanco in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

979 Los Angeles Dodgers (+124) at 980 Houston Astros (-146); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 27, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Dodgers vs. Astros: Public Bettors Backing Houston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Biggio finishes 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Friday

Cavan Biggio finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Astros on Friday. The Dodgers probably have some regrets about trading for Biggio, who has hit just .180 with one extra-base hit for his new team. He’s in line to be non-tendered this winter, and unless he impresses in limited action in August and September, he’ll probably have to settle for a minor league contract in free agent.

Meyers collects three hits with double and walk

Jake Meyers went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk versus the Dodgers on Friday. Meyers had been hitting just .145/.200/.319 in July, so he needed this. There’s at least a slim chance that the Astros could upgrade in center field prior to the deadline, but if not, the job should mostly belong to Meyers the rest of the way.

Dodgers vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Astros are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games at home

Dodgers are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games played on a Saturday

Astros are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Dodgers are 22-6 SU in their last 28 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Dodgers vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Houston. The Astros are 21-9 in their last 30 games overall, are 11-2 in their last 13 home matchups and are a perfect 6-0 in their last six interleague contests. On the other side, the Dodgers are just 1-7 in their last eight road games and are 4-10 in their last 14 games when listed as an underdog.

Dodgers vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -146