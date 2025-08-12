Dodgers vs. Angels MLB Prediction: Will Dodgers end misery vs. Halos?

The Dodgers (68–51) wrap up the middle installment of the Freeway Series at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET (6:38 p.m. local), televised on SportsNet LA and FDSW. What’s the best bet on the board in this Dodgers vs. Angels matchup?

Dodgers vs. Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels

9:38 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Angel Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers vs. Angels Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -177 moneyline favorites to beat the Angels, who are +162 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 10 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on LA Dodgers.

Pitching Matchup Breakdown

Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Back from Tommy John surgery, Sheehan has impressed with a 3.00 ERA across ~30 innings, tallying 31 strikeouts and 11 walks, boasting a lively fastball-slider combo.

Victor Mederos (Angels): Slated for his first MLB start, Mederos comes out of the bullpen with limited big-league experience and a higher ERA, creating a wide experience and performance gap.

This pitching mismatch clearly leans in L.A. Dodgers’ favor.

Recent Series & Team Trends

The Angels currently lead this season series over the Dodgers 4–0, having outscored them on aggregate so far. The Dodgers, however, bring momentum, bouncing back from earlier challenges and performing well on the road.

Player Spotlight & Venue Factor

Shohei Ohtani: On an absolute tear—currently batting .447 over his last 10 games with four homers. The return to Anaheim (his former home) sets the stage for another big performance, especially against a rookie pitcher.

Angel Stadium: A hitter-friendly ballpark, particularly favorable to right-handed power hitters. Conditions tonight—warm and calm—should aid offensive production.

Dodgers vs. Angels Betting Prediction

Expect fireworks early and often. With Mederos making his first start and Sheehan pitching with precision, Los Angeles Dodgers should assert control. The explosive offense—led by Ohtani—and the Dodgers’ deeper bullpen depth should tilt things decisively.

Score Prediction: Dodgers win 7–3, pulling away after a rocky first inning.

Dodgers vs. Angels MLB PREDICTION: L.A. DODGERS -1.5