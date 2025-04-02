Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Prediction: Will New York Rebound?

​ The New York Yankees will host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 PM Eastern Time. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Diamondbacks vs. Yankees matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks (+115) at New York Yankees (-135); o/u 8

7:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Public Betting: Bettors Backing NY

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Probable Pitchers:

New York Yankees: Carlos Rodón (1-0, 1.69 ERA)​

Arizona Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-1, 9.00 ERA)​

Carlos Rodón aims to continue his strong start to the season, while Zac Gallen seeks to rebound from a challenging first outing. ​

Team Records:

New York Yankees: 3-1​

Arizona Diamondbacks: 3-2​

Series Overview:

This matchup is the second game in a three-game interleague series. In the opener, the Diamondbacks secured a 7-5 victory, highlighted by Eugenio Suárez’s go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning.

Players to Watch:

Yankees: Aaron Judge continues to be a pivotal figure in the lineup, providing both leadership and offensive power.​

Diamondbacks: Eugenio Suárez, following his recent grand slam, remains a significant threat in the batting order.​

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the Yankees at Bovada.lv. Gallen is coming off a rough outing against the Cubs in his season debut. He lasted just four innings, allowing four runs on four hits while walking four. Rodon, meanwhile, was solid, scattering four hits over 5 1/3 innings, with seven strikeouts and only two walks.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -135