Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Prediction: Will Burnes lead Arizona to an upset?

​ ​The New York Yankees (3-0) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 7:05 p.m. ET. With Will Warren set to oppose Corbin Burnes in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Diamondbacks vs. Yankees matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks (-105) at New York Yankees (-115); 8.5

7:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Public Betting: Bettors Backing NY

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yankees’ Strong Start

The Yankees opened the season with a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, scoring 36 runs over three games. Aaron Judge led the charge, hitting four home runs in the series. ​

Warren, a 25-year-old right-hander, impressed this spring with an improved arsenal, including a refined changeup and reintroduced curveball. Warren aims to build on his spring performance after a challenging previous season.

Diamondbacks’ Pitching Debut

Arizona’s offseason acquisition, Corbin Burnes, makes his Diamondbacks debut tonight. The 30-year-old right-hander signed a six-year, $210 million contract after a successful stint with the Orioles, including an All-Star appearance and a fifth-place Cy Young finish. Burnes brings a six-pitch mix and holds a 1.42 ERA against the Yankees over 19 innings in previous matchups. ​

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

The Orioles lost in Burnes’ debut for the club, but it certainly wasn’t the pitcher’s fault. Burnes pitched eight strong innings in the loss, allowing one run on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Baltimore just didn’t score any runs and Burnes was the tough-luck loser in a 1-0 defeat.

Despite the Yankees feasting on Milwaukee pitching with their new “Torpedo” bats, I’m taking the Diamondbacks -105 at Bovada.lv.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -105