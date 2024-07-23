Diamondbacks vs. Royals Prediction: Will KC pull off upset?

After Kansas City blew out Arizona on Monday night, which side is the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Royals matchup at 8:10 p.m. ET? Jordan Montgomery will oppose Alec Marsh in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

977 Arizona Diamondbacks (-116) at 978 Kansas City Royals (-102); o/u 9.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Diamondbacks vs. Royals: Public Bettors Backing Kansas City

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Marte hits two-run homer in blowout loss

Ketel Marte went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run against the Royals on Monday. Marte’s home run was his 20th of the season. He hit a two-run shot off Cole Ragans to put Arizona up 3-1 in the third inning. Marte hit 25 home runs all of last year and is on pace to eclipse that mark. His previous career-high is 32 home runs in 2019. Marte is hitting .291 with an .873 OPS and 59 RBI on the year.

Witt Jr. has monster performance in blowout win

Bobby Witt Jr. went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a double, a triple, and a three-run home run against the Diamondbacks. So much for the Home Run Derby causing slumps. Witt Jr’s home run was his 18th of the season and second since the All-Star break. He greeted Miguel Castro with a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Witt Jr. remains one of the best players in fantasy. He’s hitting .341 with a .979 OPS and 69 RBI on the year.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Arizona’s last 17 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 17 of Kansas City’s last 24 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Arizona’s last 10 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Kansas City’s last 15 games at home

Diamondbacks vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Kansas City. The Royals are now 8-2 in their last 10 games overall. They’re also 9-3 in their last 12 home contests, are 4-1 in their last five league meetings and are 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of July.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -102