Diamondbacks vs. Royals Prediction: Total set too high?

After splitting the first two games of the series, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Royals matchup? Ryne Nelson will oppose Michael Wacha in tonight’s pitching matchup. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Arizona Diamondbacks (+108) at 930 Kansas City Royals (-126); o/u 9

8:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Diamondbacks vs. Royals: Public Bettors Love Kansas City

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Marte hits two-run homer victory

Ketel Marte went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and three runs scored Tuesday in the Diamondbacks’ 6-2 defeat of the Royals. Marte also homered Monday. He has 11 homers in his last 40 games, putting him at .294/.364/.521 for the season. He’s not yet one of the frontrunners for NL MVP, but he belongs in the conversation.

Marsh allows five runs in loss to Arizona

Alec Marsh lost to the Diamondbacks after allowing five runs in five innings on Tuesday. The Royals moved Kris Bubic to the pen after his Tommy John rehab rather than try him in Marsh’s spot, but we’ll see it that works out. Marsh has a 6.37 ERA in his last 10 starts and one relief appearance. He’s 7-7 with a 4.75 ERA overall, and it certainly seems like he’s getting worse.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Diamondbacks are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

Royals are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Diamondbacks are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Kansas City

Royals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

Diamondbacks vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Diamondbacks’ last five games overall, is 4-1 in their last five meetings versus the Royals and is 4-1 in their last five road contests. On the other side, the under is 18-7 in the Royals’ last 25 games overall, is 12-4 in their last 16 home contests and is 18-7 in their last 25 tilts overall.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9