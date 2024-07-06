Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction: Will over hit?

With Brandon Pfaadt set to oppose Matt Waldron in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Padres contest? First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Arizona Diamondbacks (+100) at 910 San Diego Padres (-118); o/u 7.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Diamondbacks vs. Padres: Public Bettors love San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Grichuk hits two-run homer in loss

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer in a loss to the Padres on Friday. Grichuk was almost the hero Friday, as his two-run blast off Robert Suarez gave the Diamondbacks an 8-7 lead in the ninth inning. Unfortunately for the D-Backs and those who roster Paul Sewald, it wasn’t meant to be. Grichuk has been a strong option off the bench/against lefties for Arizona in 2024 with a .294/.347/.462 slash, three homers and 20 RBI.

Profar hits game-tying homer in ninth

Jurickson Profar hit a game-tying homer in the ninth to help the Padres to a victory on Friday over the Diamondbacks. Profar tied the game at 8-8 with a homer off Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth. The 31-year-old continues to impress in his breakout campaign with a .316/.409/.490 slash along with 13 homers and 57 RBI. Just like we all expected.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of San Diego’s last 14 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Arizona’s last 13 games played on a Saturday when on the road

Padres are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Arizona’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Diamondbacks vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take over. The over is 9-3 in the Diamondbacks’ last 12 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 meetings with the Padres and are 5-1 in their last six road contests. On the other side, the over is 11-3 in the Padres’ last 14 games overall, are 17-7 in their last 24 home contests and are 10-3 in their last 13 home meetings with the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5