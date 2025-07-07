Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction: Is betting total too low?

​ The Arizona Diamondbacks (44–46) hit the road to Petco Park for a late-night showdown (first pitch at 9:40 p.m. ET) against the San Diego Padres (48–41). With both clubs jockeying for Wild Card positioning in the competitive NL West, this four-game series opener could be a turning point down the stretch. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Diamondbacks vs. Padres matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, July 7, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Padres are -125 moneyline favorites to beat the Diamondbacks, who are +105 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Public Betting: Bettors Leaning San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of the bets are on the Padres moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Game Preview

San Diego hands the ball to Yu Darvish, who makes his first appearance of the 2025 season after recovering from elbow inflammation and being capped at 75 pitches in his return outing. The veteran righty — now 38 — brings a wealth of postseason experience, although rust and limited pitch count could factor early. Facing him is Zac Gallen, whose season has been rough (6–9, 5.45 ERA), but he flashed brilliance in his last outing: seven innings of one-hit pitching. Gallen’s challenge will be maintaining that level consistently.

Offensively, the Padres are balanced but unremarkable: averaging just 4.1 runs per game (ranked 23rd in MLB), tallying only 75 homers. They compensate with strong pitching—team ERA sits around 3.72, while their strikeout rate is a respectable 8.7 K/9. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks boast a potent lineup, scoring 461 runs and hitting 132 homers (both top 4 in MLB), with a solid .252 average and 8.7 K/9 pitching staff.

On the mound, it’s a contrast: Gallen’s volatile ERA versus Darvish’s polished control and veteran savvy. San Diego holds a slight moneyline edge at around –127 while Arizona is a +107 underdog, with the total set near 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a tense, low-scoring affair to kick off the series. Darvish’s return adds intrigue and the Padres’ bullpen depth could come into play late. But Arizona’s offensive firepower, led by the likes of Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte, means Gallen must avoid early innings trouble. If Darvish and the Padres can contain the Diamondbacks offense early, San Diego holds the edge. Otherwise, Arizona’s bats could tilt momentum in their favor for the series. Nonetheless, the over is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, cashing in three of the last four Arizona-San Diego matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5