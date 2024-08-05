Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Prediction: Will over cash?

The Diamondbacks vs. Guardians series begins on Monday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET when Zac Gallen opposes Logan Allen in the pitching matchup. Will the Diamondbacks post a victory as a road favorite? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks (-125) at Cleveland Guardians (+105); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, August 5, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians: Bettors Leaning towards Cleveland

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pederson hits three-run homer in win

Joc Pederson went 2-for-5 with a huge three-run homer and two runs scored in a 6-5 win over the Pirates on Sunday. Pederson’s blast brought the Diamondbacks ahead in a game they trailed 4-0 early against Paul Skenes. It was his 17th of the season as he’s been a fixture in the three-hole for Arizona against right-handed pitchers and has torched them for a .945 OPS on the season.

Ramirez collects two hits vs. O’s

Jose Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases against the Orioles on Sunday. Ramirez now has 22 stolen bases on the season. He’s putting together an incredible fantasy season with 29 home runs and 93 RBI already. A 30-30 season is certainly in play at this point and his run totals have just been spectacular. Only Aaron Judge has more RBI than Ramirez this year.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Cleveland’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League.

Guardians are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the underdog.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Arizona’s last 13 games when playing as the favorite.

Diamondbacks are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the favorite.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 20-8 in the Diamondbacks’ last 28 games overall, is 11-3 in their last 14 interleague contests and is 10-2 in their last 12 matchups with an opponent from the American League Central. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Guardians’ last six games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight home games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games played in the month of August.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5