Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction:

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Diamondbacks vs. Giants

    National League West rivals will clash in Tuesday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Giants at 9:45 p.m. ET. With Arizona listed as slight favorites and the total sitting at 7.5, what’s the best bet tonight in San Francisco?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Arizona Diamondbacks (-115) at San Francisco Giants (-105); o/u 7.5

    9:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 3, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Bettors Love Arizona

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Suarez collects three hits, including HR

    Eugenio Suárez went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and three runs scored Monday against the Dodgers. Suárez has three homers in four games and is up to .242/.309/.449 for the season. We’ll never know, of course, but we do wonder what his numbers would look like right now if the Mariners had kept him. He’s currently batting .257/.319/.491 at Chase Field, compared to .221/.294/.390 in road games, and Seattle has been the league’s most difficult environment for hitters this year. Suárez’s exit velocity stats are actually a little worse this year than they were when he hit .232/.323/.391 for Seattle last year.

    Giants recall Sabol from Triple-A

    Giants recalled C/OF Blake Sabol from Triple-A Sacramento. Sabol will give the Giants a third backstop and also a bat off the bench while he’s with the team, as San Francisco is promoting the 26-year-old as one of their two new additions with rosters officially expanding.

    Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

    Arizona is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

    Arizona is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

    San Francisco is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Arizona

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Francisco’s last 9 games when playing at home against Arizona

    Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Arizona. Ryne Nelson starts tonight for the Diamondbacks and he’s been sharp. Over his last five games, he’s averaged 6.0 innings per game, 5.4 hits and just 2.2 runs. He’s also under a walk per game over that span and 6.6 strikeouts per contest. This Giants offense isn’t explosive. I expect Nelson to be sharp.

    Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -115

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com