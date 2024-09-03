Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction:

National League West rivals will clash in Tuesday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Giants at 9:45 p.m. ET. With Arizona listed as slight favorites and the total sitting at 7.5, what’s the best bet tonight in San Francisco?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks (-115) at San Francisco Giants (-105); o/u 7.5

9:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Bettors Love Arizona

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Suarez collects three hits, including HR

Eugenio Suárez went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and three runs scored Monday against the Dodgers. Suárez has three homers in four games and is up to .242/.309/.449 for the season. We’ll never know, of course, but we do wonder what his numbers would look like right now if the Mariners had kept him. He’s currently batting .257/.319/.491 at Chase Field, compared to .221/.294/.390 in road games, and Seattle has been the league’s most difficult environment for hitters this year. Suárez’s exit velocity stats are actually a little worse this year than they were when he hit .232/.323/.391 for Seattle last year.

Giants recall Sabol from Triple-A

Giants recalled C/OF Blake Sabol from Triple-A Sacramento. Sabol will give the Giants a third backstop and also a bat off the bench while he’s with the team, as San Francisco is promoting the 26-year-old as one of their two new additions with rosters officially expanding.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

Arizona is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

San Francisco is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Arizona

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Francisco’s last 9 games when playing at home against Arizona

Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Arizona. Ryne Nelson starts tonight for the Diamondbacks and he’s been sharp. Over his last five games, he’s averaged 6.0 innings per game, 5.4 hits and just 2.2 runs. He’s also under a walk per game over that span and 6.6 strikeouts per contest. This Giants offense isn’t explosive. I expect Nelson to be sharp.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -115