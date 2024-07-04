Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will over cash again?

With Zac Gallen set to oppose Landon Knack in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers matchup at 9:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 Arizona Diamondbacks (+116) at 912 Los Angeles Dodgers (-136); o/u 8.5

9:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: Bettors Backing Houston Following Loss

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Walker has monster night in win over Dodgers

Christian Walker went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored, and four RBI in a 12-4 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday. After drawing a walk in the first inning, Walker knocked a base hit in the third for his second hit. He followed with a solo homer in the fourth, his second in as many days against the Dodgers. Walker added a double in the sixth and scored on a home run by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before blasting his second homer of the game with a three-run shot in the ninth. The 33-year-old slugger is hitting .267/.339/.506 with 20 homers and 59 RBI across 369 plate appearances.

Freeman hits three-run homer

Freddie Freeman went 2-for-2 with a three-run homer and two walks against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Freeman put the Dodgers on the board with a three-run blast off Cristian Mena in the first inning. He then drew a pair of walks and added a base hit in the eighth to reach in all four plate appearances. The 34-year-old first baseman is hitting .302/.404/.516 with 13 homers, 54 runs scored, 56 RBI, and three steals across 381 plate appearances.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of LA Dodgers’ last 11 games against an opponent in the National League

Dodgers are 32-8 SU in their last 40 games played on a Thursday when playing at home

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Arizona’s last 14 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Arizona’s last 17 games played on a Thursday when on the road

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the Diamondbacks’ last eight games overall, is 4-1 in their last five meetings versus the Dodgers and is 5-2 in their last seven road matchups against Los Angeles. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Dodgers’ last six games overall, is 10-1 in their last 11 league matchups and is 8-3 in their last 11 divisional contests.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5