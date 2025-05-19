Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can Arizona win outright?

The Arizona Diamondbacks head to L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Monday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (ARI) vs. Landon Knack (LAD)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 25-22 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 20-27 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 29-18 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 24-23 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Arizona Diamondbacks (+119) at 958 Los Angeles Dodgers (-141); o/u 9.5

10:10 PM ET, Monday, May 19, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte reached base 3 times in his team’s 1-0 win over the Rockies on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the 2024 Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Marte is hitting .273 with 6 homers, 10 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .949 in 77 at-bats. Ketel Marte is batting .333 against right-handed pitching this season. That fact makes the Diamondbacks infielder worth a look in DFS against Dodgers righty Landon Knack on Monday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers catcher Will Smith drove in 75% of his team’s runs in their 6-4 loss to the Angels on Sunday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the Louisville, KY, native went 1 for 2 with a homer, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, and a run scored. Smith is hitting .339 with 4 homers, 24 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and an OPS of .957 in 118 at-bats this year. The 30-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .383 with an OPS of 1.046 in home games this season. Monday’s game at Dodger Stadium could be a prime spot to use Will Smith in most DFS formats.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Arizona is 6-4 straight up in division games this season.

Los Angeles is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

The over is 27-20 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Diamondbacks as money line underdogs in this contest. Arizona will send 26-year-old right-hander Brandon Pfaadt to the hill for this matchup. The Louisville, KY, native is having a solid start to his 3rd big league season. In 9 starts this year, Brandon Pfaadt is 6-3 with a 3.73 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, a 3.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 7.8 K/9, and a .266 opponent batting average. It’s worth noting that Pfaadt has already faced the Dodgers this season. In a home date with Los Angeles on May 8th, Brandon Pfaadt completed 6.1 innings, allowing 0 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks. He struck out 6 batters in a 5-3 Arizona win. I like Pfaadt’s chances to pitch well enough for the Diamondbacks to earn another win on Monday. The pick is Arizona +119 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS +119