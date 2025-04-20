Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Arizona Pull off Upset?

​The Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs are set to conclude their weekend series on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Wrigley Field. The Cubs, having secured the season series with a 6–2 victory on Saturday, aim for a sweep in this final matchup.​ What’s the top bet in today’s Diamondbacks vs. Cubs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs

2:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 20, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -130 moneyline favorites. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, are +110 moneyline underdogs. The total sits at 7 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Public Betting: Bettors Leaning towards Arizona

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of the bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Probable Pitchers

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks)

Kelly enters the game with a 5–1 record and a 4.03 ERA over 13 starts in 2024. Known for his consistency, he has been a reliable arm in Arizona’s rotation. In his season debut, Kelly showcased his refined slider, leading to a dominant performance against the Rockies, where he allowed just three hits and struck out eight over 6⅔ innings.

Jameson Taillon (Cubs)

Taillon concluded the 2024 season with an 11–8 record and a 3.41 ERA. He demonstrated strong command, particularly in his final six starts, where he posted a 1.63 ERA. Despite a dip in velocity, Taillon effectively induced weak contact, a strategy he plans to continue refining in 2025.

Team Performance

Diamondbacks

Arizona’s offense has been led by Corbin Carroll and Pavin Smith, especially in the absence of Ketel Marte due to injury. The bullpen has shown improvement, featuring a reliable trio of Shelby Miller, Jalen Beeks, and Justin Martinez. However, defensive inconsistencies remain a concern, with the team committing 11 errors so far this season.

Cubs

The Cubs’ offense has been bolstered by players like Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki, who contributed to the early lead in Saturday’s game. The bullpen has been effective, retiring 15 consecutive batters at one point in the previous game. Pete Crow-Armstrong has also been a standout, extending his extra-base hit streak to seven games.​

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

With both teams sending reliable starters to the mound, Sunday’s game is poised to be a competitive finale to the series. The Cubs will look to capitalize on their home-field advantage and recent momentum, while the Diamondbacks aim to avoid a sweep and regain their footing in the series.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS +110