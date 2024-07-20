Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Arizona make it two straight?

The Diamondbacks vs. Cubs series continues from Wrigley Field on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET. With Zac Gallen toeing the rubber for Arizona, will the Diamondbacks make it two straight against Chicago?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Arizona Diamondbacks (-134) at 908 Chicago Cubs (+114); o/u 8

7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Backing Arizona

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Moreno has big day for D-Backs

Gabriel Moreno went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI versus the Cubs on Friday. Moreno has hit .362 with two homers, eight RBI and seven walks in his last 13 games, raising his OPS from .633 to .710. Today’s game was his 11th of the year batting second, something that typically happens against lefties. He’s gone 20-for-47 from that spot, so perhaps the Diamondbacks would consider giving him more of an extended run there. That’d probably require moving Corbin Carroll to the bottom half of the order.

Cubs activate Tauchman from 10-day IL

Cubs activated OF Mike Tauchman from the 10-day injured list. Tauchman returns after missing about a month with a groin strain. Alexander Canario was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Tauchman’s absence opened up regular playing time in centerfield for Pete Crow-Armstrong. Now the Cubs are back to having four spots for Tauchman, Crow-Armstrong, Christopher Morel, Seiya Suzuki, and Ian Happ. Tauchman is hitting .259 with five home runs, 19 RBI and five steals in 220 at-bats this year

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Arizona’s last 22 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Chi Cubs’ last 11 games against Arizona

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Arizona’s last 11 games against Chi Cubs

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Chi Cubs’ last 5 games at home

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Arizona. The Diamondbacks are 5-1 in their last six games overall, are 5-1 in their last six road contests and are 5-2 in their last seven league meetings. On the other side, the Cubs are just 4-11 in their last 15 games against the Diamondbacks, are 3-8 in their last 11 home contests versus Arizona and are 1-4 in their last five games versus a National League West foe.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -134