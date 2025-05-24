Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Prediction: Can Snakes avoid sweep?

The Arizona Diamondbacks remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (ARI) vs. Sonny Gray (STL)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 26-26 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 23-29 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 29-23 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 32-20 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Arizona Diamondbacks (+105) at 958 St. Louis Cardinals (-125); o/u 7.5

2:15 PM ET, Sunday, May 25, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks right fielder Randall Grichuk had a big day at the dish in his team’s 6-5 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 33-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Grichuk is hitting .250 with 2 homers, 9 RBIs, and an OPS of .747 in 72 at-bats. Randall Grichuk is batting .412 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker drove in half of his team’s runs in their 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the Stone Mountain, GA, native went 2 for 4 with a double, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Walker is batting .203 with 3 homers, 20 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .557 across 143 at-bats this year. The 23-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .271 with a .720 OPS in home games this season. That fact makes Jordan Walker worthy of DFS consideration for Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games against St. Louis.

Arizona is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

St. Louis is 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

St. Louis is 18-8 straight up as the home team this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like the Cardinals in this game. Several relevant statistics will illustrate why. St. Louis is 16-12 straight up after a win and 8-7 straight up as a favorite this season. What’s more, the Cardinals are 20-14 straight up in National League games and 21-18 straight up in non-division games this year. And finally, the Redbirds are 27-22 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 7-4 straight up as a home favorite in 2025. For all of those reasons, I’m backing the Cardinals at home on Sunday. The pick is St. Louis -125 on the money line over Arizona at Bovada.lv.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -125