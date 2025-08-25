Diamondbacks vs. Brewers: Can Eduardo Rodríguez Tame Woodruff at American Family Field?

Welcome to your Diamondbacks vs. Brewers preview, where Eduardo Rodríguez takes on Brandon Woodruff in a battle of starting arms that could shape the trajectory of this four-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Preview

Brandon Woodruff (Brewers): Impressive season so far—4–1 with a 2.47 ERA, 55 strikeouts over 43⅔ innings. Despite a recent hiccup, he’s a model of consistency.

Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): A season to forget with Arizona—5–7, 5.40 ERA, and 115 strikeouts across 116⅔ innings. His career numbers suggest upside, but 2025 hasn’t been kind.

This contrast in form suggests Milwaukee holds a clear edge on the mound tonight.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Brewers are -179 moneyline favorites to beat the Diamondbacks, who are +160 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Key Offense Matchups

Brewers Offense:

Christian Yelich leads with 26 HR and 88 RBI, a consistent terror in the middle of the lineup.

William Contreras (.356 OBP) and Brice Turang (.351 OBP) are igniting on-base opportunities.

Sal Frelick is another spark, batting .298 with nine homers.

Diamondbacks Offense:

Geraldo Perdomo leads in RBIs (84) and hits .290—solid, but not game-changing.

Corbin Carroll (27 HR) and Ketel Marte (.290 AVG) provide pop and consistency.

Milwaukee clearly holds the offensive upper hand—particularly with Woodruff neutralizing threats on the mound.

Prediction

Woodruff’s elite form and home advantage give Milwaukee the edge. Meanwhile, Rodríguez’s inconsistencies and the Diamondbacks’ middling offense point toward a low-scoring contest. Final Score: Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 2. Take the under.