Daily MLB Best Bets – Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, brings another packed slate of MLB betting odds, picks, and predictions, and there’s no shortage of storylines to follow. From divisional rivalries to playoff contenders jockeying for position, today’s card is loaded with opportunities for sharp bettors. In this breakdown of the MLB best bets for August 27, 2025, we’ll highlight three confident moneyline plays, two underdog value shots worth a sprinkle, plus trend notes and public betting insights so you know when to ride with the crowd—and when to fade it.

Wednesday’s MLB Best Bets

1. Tampa Bay Rays ML (–135) vs Cleveland Guardians

With Steven Kwan’s consistency and Tampa’s bullpen depth, the Rays get the edge over a struggling Guardians lineup riddled with rotation uncertainty.

2. Arizona Diamondbacks ML (+123) @ Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee’s bullpen is stretched thin, and Arizona’s hitters have begun to find form. With Milwaukee drawing heavy public interest, this plus-money pick pops for value.

3. Philadelphia Phillies ML (+129) @ New York Mets

The Phillies’ starting pitcher brings strong metrics in high-leverage situations. Plus-money in a heated rivalry, this play is built on bullpen mismatches and scoring upside.

Today’s Value Long Shots

1. Pittsburgh Pirates ML (+156) vs St. Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh’s offense has recently broken out in clutch spots, and St. Louis’s shaky bullpen makes the plus-money ML a tempting long shot with upside.

2. San Diego Padres ML (+118) @ Seattle Mariners

Seattle’s home offense has cooled, while the Padres have found late-game effectiveness. At plus odds, San Diego offers underdog appeal with upside.

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

According to the MLB public betting chart, moneyline support shows:

Brewers ~65% public backing — public on team , Arizona value potentially overlooked.

— , Arizona value potentially overlooked. Rays ~60% support —public aligns with play.

—public aligns with play. Mets ~70% support—public backing strong; Phillies value may be underappreciated.

Explore full public moneyline splits at the MLB public betting chart.

View the full public moneyline breakdown

Quick Trend & Market Notes

Rays thrive in midweek home games with pitching depth and bullpen advantage.

thrive in midweek home games with pitching depth and bullpen advantage. Diamondbacks perform well as road underdogs, especially when public money overflows on the home team.

perform well as road underdogs, especially when public money overflows on the home team. Phillies match up well in high-stakes rivalry spots at plus money.

match up well in high-stakes rivalry spots at plus money. Pirates continue to offer value versus NL Central teams with bullpen questions.

continue to offer value versus NL Central teams with bullpen questions. Padres have been quietly efficient away from home, especially if Seattle’s bats remain stalled.

Today’s Card – August 27, 2025