Cubs vs. Yankees Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

​ The Chicago Cubs (55–38) head into Yankee Stadium to face the New York Yankees (52–41) in a high-stakes interleague showdown. With both teams jostling for playoff positioning and their pitching staffs on display, Friday’s clash carries significant weight—for seeding, momentum, and bragging rights. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cubs vs. Yankees matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees

7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, July 11, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Cubs vs. Yankees Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -185 moneyline favorites to beat the Cubs, who are +155 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Yankees Public Betting: Bettors Leaning New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of the bets are on the Yankees moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup: Flexen vs. Rodón

Chris Flexen (CHC) has been outstanding in limited time: a perfect 5–0 record with a microscopic 0.83 ERA and 0.86 WHIP, though his 17 strikeouts in 32⅔ innings suggest he’s more relying on defense and luck. Opposing batters have just a .189 BABIP and a 95% strand rate—regression looms.

Carlos Rodón (NYY) brings a 9–6 record and a 3.30 ERA with 127 strikeouts over 111⅔ innings, backed by a polished 1.03 WHIP. However, his last outing was rough—six runs allowed in five innings vs. the Mets.

Overall, Rodón appears the steadier, more proven option, especially on his home mound where he’s been consistently strong.

Cubs Outlook

Chicago’s offense has been steady (.256–.257 AVG, ~137 HR), but their rotation is stretched thin—key arms like Taillon, Assad, Steele, and Morgan are all sidelined. Flexen’s performance has been elite, yet his limited track record and inflated strand rates could catch up to him under Yankee Stadium lights.

Yankees Outlook

New York has been firing on all cylinders at home—winning 7 of their last 8, sweeping Seattle in midweek, and emerging victors in extra innings. Their lineup features MVP-caliber firepower (Judge, Goldschmidt, Bellinger) and the offense shows one of baseball’s top slugging rates (.455 SLG). The bullpen has some concerns but overall New York provides a formidable home-field threat.

Cubs vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This one shapes up as a classic battle: Flexen’s meteoric run vs. the Yankees’ relentless offense. But the sustainable bet looks to be New York taking control. Rodón’s veteran consistency and the Bronx Bombers’ dominance at home tilt the edge to the Yankees—expect them to rise in front, both on the scoreboard and the run line.

Cubs vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9