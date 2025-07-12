Cubs vs. Yankees Prediction: Will Chicago win and take the series?

The Chicago Cubs remain in New York to face the Yankees at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on MLB Network. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Shota Imanaga (CHC) vs. Will Warren (NYY)

The Chicago Cubs are 56-39 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 46-49 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 53-42 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 44-51 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

923 Chicago Cubs (+108) at 924 New York Yankees (-129); o/u 8.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, July 13, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs catcher Carson Kelly reached base 3 times in his team’s 5-2 win over the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the former Detroit Tiger went 2 for 3 with a home run, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Kelly is hitting .272 with 12 homers, 33 RBIs, and an OPS of .892 in 195 at-bats. Carson Kelly is batting .386 with an OPS of 1.189 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option if he draws another start on Sunday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge drove in all of his club’s runs in their 5-2 loss to the Cubs on Saturday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 2-time AL MVP went 3 for 4 with a homer, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Judge is hitting .358 with 35 homers, 81 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of 1.204 in 349 at-bats this year. The 7-time All-Star is batting .340 with an OPS of 1.346 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Aaron Judge worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Cubs vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

Chicago is 27-28 straight up after a win this season.

New York is 22-19 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Cubs vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees here. A couple of relevant statistics will make the case for New York winning outright on Sunday afternoon. The Bronx Bombers are 17-15 straight up in interleague games and 43-26 straight up in non-division games this year. What’s more, New York is 30-18 straight up as the home team and 51-36 straight up as a favorite in 2025. And finally, the Yankees are 41-38 straight up when playing on no rest and 49-41 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is New York -129 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -129