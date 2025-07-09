Cubs vs. Twins Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

​The Chicago Cubs (54–37) are fresh off a dominant 11–0 win in Game 1 of this series but faltered Tuesday, falling 8–1 to the Twins. Now they aim to bounce back behind young righty Cade Horton, while Minnesota (44–47) looks to build momentum at home after a strong offensive showing on Tuesday night. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cubs vs. Twins matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins

7:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Cubs vs. Twins Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -130 moneyline favorites to beat the Twins, who are +110 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Twins Public Betting: Bettors Backing Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of the bets are on the Cubs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cubs Outlook

Chicago enters with one of the best run differentials in the league (+126) and leads MLB in extra-base hits. Offensively, they feature a potent middle with Seiya Suzuki (25 HR, .263 avg) and breakout stars Michael Busch and Pete Crow‑Armstrong, both headed to the All-Star Game. Horton (3–2, 4.15 ERA) is the probable starter — his last outing was promising (7 scoreless vs Guardians) though early June saw him struggle. With key starters on the IL, the Cubs’ rotation depth is thin, but their lineup remains one of the most disciplined and dangerous in baseball.

Twins Outlook

Minnesota stunned Chicago in Game 1 with an 8–1 blowout behind Simeon Woods Richardson’s gem, and David Festa (2–3, 5.48 ERA) now gets the call. Though Festa has shown strikeout ability, he’s also given up plenty of runs in eight outings. Offensively, the Twins have struggled most of the season, with just four hitters above league-average OPS — though Byron Buxton remains a bright spot. Recently, they’re playing better at home, winning four of their last six at Target Field, and hope to ride that surge into a win here.

Key Matchups & Factors

Pitching: Horton’s still developing but faces a Twins lineup that’s struggled to hit consistently. Festa has upside in strikeouts but comes with high risk on the mound.

Offense: The Cubs enjoy the edge with depth and firepower; Minnesota needs Buxton and others to step up in a more balanced attack.

Tendencies: Tuesday’s blowout may skew public perception, but trends suggest lower-scoring games — the total has gone under in six of the Cubs’ last seven vs AL Central foes.

Cubs vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This one shapes up as a bullpen and execution test. Chicago’s lineup gives them the edge, but Horton must avoid early damage. Minnesota, charged up from their win, could keep it close if Festa limits leakers. Expect a tighter finish than Tuesday’s lopsided script.

That said, what’s the best bet? I like the over, which is now 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The over is also 6-3-1 in the Cubs’ last 10 games.

Cubs vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9