Cubs vs. Royals Prediction: Will KC take the opener?

Interleague play heads to Kauffman Stadium on Friday night for the opener of the Cubs vs. Royals series. With Kyle Hendricks set to oppose Brady Singer in the pitching matchup, will the Royals take the opener tonight at 8:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Chicago Cubs (+128) at 930 Kansas City Royals (-152); o/u 9

8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 26, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansans City, MO

Cubs vs. Royals: Public Bettors Love KC in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Royals moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Suzuki hits solo home run for Cubs Wednesday

Seiya Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a solo homer on Wednesday in the Cubs’ loss to the Brewers. Suzuki doubled and scored a run in the opening frame before smacking a solo shot — his 14th big fly of the season — off Brewers reliever Bryse Wilson in the third inning. The 29-year-old corner outfielder is batting .264 (80-for-303) with 42 runs scored, 14 homers, 47 RBI and 10 steals across 78 games.

Pasquantino has three-hit day vs. D-Backs

Vinnie Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a walk against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Pasquantino has been heating up at the plate, with three multi-hit games in his last four contests. He collected three base hits and drew a walk to reach four times against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. His biggest hit came in the ninth, driving in two runs with a single to but the D-Backs’ lead to two. The 26-year-old first baseman is slashing .258/.320/.425 with 11 homers and 66 RBI across 410 plate appearances.

Cubs vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Chi Cubs’ last 16 games played on a Friday when on the road

Royals are 12-1 SU in their last 13 games played on a Friday when playing at home

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Chi Cubs’ last 16 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Kansas City’s last 9 games

Cubs vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Kansas City. The Royals are 5-2 in their last seven games against the Cubs, are 4-1 in their last five meetings with a National League Central Division foe and are 14-5 in their last 19 contests when playing on a Friday. On the other side, the Cubs are just 3-8 in their last 11 games when playing on a Friday.

Cubs vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -152