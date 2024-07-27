Cubs vs. Royals Prediction: Is KC undervalued?

The Cubs vs. Royals series continues on Saturday night when Shota Imanaga opposes Seth Lugo in the pitching matchup. After shutting out Chicago last night, will Kansas City make it two straight against the Cubs? First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

981 Chicago Cubs (+102) at 982 Kansas City Royals (-120); o/u 8

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 26, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansans City, MO

Cubs vs. Royals: Public Bettors Love KC in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Royals moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Busch goes hitless for third straight game

Michael Busch went hitless for a third straight game in finishing 0-for-4 against the Royals on Friday. Busch is 7-for-44 with no homers and one RBI in his last 11 games, dropping his OPS back under .800 for the first time since June 28. He shouldn’t lose any playing time as a result of this slump, but the Cubs could consider dropping him in the lineup.

Massey goes hitless in four at bats vs. Cubs

Michael Massey went hitless in four at-bats Friday in the Royals’ win over the Cubs. Massey is in a 5-for-30 slump, Overall, he’s hit just .209/.221/.358 in 20 games since coming off the injured list last month. Still, the Royals remain confident in him, at least judging by how they keep batting him fifth in their lineup.

Cubs vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Kansas City’s last 19 games when playing as the favorite.

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 12 of Kansas City’s last 16 games against Chi Cubs.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Chi Cubs’ last 11 games against an opponent in the American League.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Chi Cubs’ last 13 games.

Cubs vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Kansas City. The Royals are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven home contests and are 5-1 in their last six contests when facing an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the Cubs are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 2-6 in their last eight contests when facing the Royals and are 1-4 in their last five matchups when playing on a Saturday.

Cubs vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -120