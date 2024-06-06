Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cubs vs. Reds Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Cubs vs. Reds

    The Cubs will send Javier Assad to the mound for Thursday’s contest against the Reds. The Reds will counter with Hunter Greene. With the Reds listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what is the best bet from Cincinnati?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    905 Chicago Cubs (+110) at 906 Cincinnati Reds (-120); o/u 9.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 6, 2024

    Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

    Cubs vs. Reds Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Chicago Cubs DFS SPIN

    Chicago defeated the White Sox by a score of 7-6 last night. Mike Tauchman hit a walk-off home run to secure the victory. The Cubs’ look for their third consecutive victory on Thursday.

    Cincinnati Reds DFS SPIN

    The Reds improved to 29-33 after Wednesday’s victory. Elly de La Cruz had a big game going 3-5 at the plate. Cincinnati looks for their fifth consecutive victory against Chicago.

    The Reds are 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Chicago is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Cincinnati.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Reds.

    Cubs vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under in the first five innings. Both Assad and Greene have good numbers this season with a WHIP under 1.20. If both guys can find the strike zone and stay ahead in the count, I don’t expect either lineup to find much success against either starter tonight.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 5 F5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com