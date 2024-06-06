Cubs vs. Reds Prediction

The Cubs will send Javier Assad to the mound for Thursday’s contest against the Reds. The Reds will counter with Hunter Greene. With the Reds listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what is the best bet from Cincinnati?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Chicago Cubs (+110) at 906 Cincinnati Reds (-120); o/u 9.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 6, 2024

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Cubs vs. Reds Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chicago Cubs DFS SPIN

Chicago defeated the White Sox by a score of 7-6 last night. Mike Tauchman hit a walk-off home run to secure the victory. The Cubs’ look for their third consecutive victory on Thursday.

Cincinnati Reds DFS SPIN

The Reds improved to 29-33 after Wednesday’s victory. Elly de La Cruz had a big game going 3-5 at the plate. Cincinnati looks for their fifth consecutive victory against Chicago.

Cubs vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

The Reds are 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Chicago is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Cincinnati.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Reds.

Cubs vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under in the first five innings. Both Assad and Greene have good numbers this season with a WHIP under 1.20. If both guys can find the strike zone and stay ahead in the count, I don’t expect either lineup to find much success against either starter tonight.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 5 F5