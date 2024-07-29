Cubs vs. Reds Prediction: Total too high?

Is the total for the Cubs vs. Reds matchup for Monday night sitting too high at 9? Jameson Taillon will oppose Carson Spiers in tonight’s pitching matchup at 7:10 p.m. ET from the Great American Ballpark.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Chicago Cubs (-112) at 952 Cincinnati Reds (-104); o/u 9

7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, July 29, 2024

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Cubs vs. Reds: Public Bettors leaning towards Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cubs acquire Paredes

Cubs acquired INF Isaac Paredes from the Rays for INF/OF Christopher Morel, RHP Hunter Bigge and RHP Ty Johnson. The 25-year-old slugger returns to the organization where he began his professional career and should add some immediate thump to the middle of a Cubs’ lineup that has been lacking power. Paredes — who is under team control through the 2027 season — has slashed a healthy .247/.355/.438 with 16 homers and 55 RBI on the season. He should function as the team’s everyday third baseman for the foreseeable future.

De La Cruz collects three hits, steals four bases

Elly De La Cruz went 3-for-4 and stole four bases in the loss to the Rays on Sunday. De La Cruz was the only one of the Reds’ top five hitters to get on base today, so he went without a run scored or an RBI in the 2-1 loss. Still, four steals made it a killer day for fantasy anyway. It’s the fourth four-steal game by a player this season, and he already had one of the first three. He’s 55-for-64 on the year.

Cubs vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Cincinnati

Reds are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

Cubs are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games on the road

Reds are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games played on a Monday

Cubs vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 7-2 in the Cubs’ last nine games overall, is 6-0 in their last six league contests and is 5-2 in their last seven road matchups on a Monday. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Reds’ last six games overall and is 8-3 in their last 11 home matchups playing on a Monday.

Cubs vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9