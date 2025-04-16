Cubs vs. Padres Prediction: Will San Diego stay hot at home?

The Chicago Cubs remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon. The game is on Padres.TV, and it’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Padres betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Matthew Boyd (CHC) vs. Nick Pivetta (SD)

The Chicago Cubs are 12-8 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 11-9 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 14-4 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 13-5 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Chicago Cubs (+104) at 902 San Diego Padres (-123); o/u 7.5

4:10 PM ET, Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Padres.TV

Cubs vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner had 30% of his team’s hits in their 2-1 extra-innings win over the Padres on Tuesday. The right-handed hitter from Oakland, CA went 3 for 5 with a triple and an RBI while hitting out of the #6 spot in the batting order. For the season, Hoerner is batting .328 with 11 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .762. Nico Hoerner is hitting .438 against the Padres this season, making him an interesting DFS option against San Diego on Wednesday.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres second baseman Jose Iglesias recorded the team’s only extra-base hit in their 2-1 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 35-year-old from Havana, Cuba, went 1 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. Iglesias is hitting .273 with 6 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .697 this year. Jose Iglesias is hitting .429 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact makes the right-handed hitter an intriguing DFS option against Cubs lefty starter Matthew Boyd on Wednesday.

Cubs vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Chicago is 6-5 straight up after a win this season.

The over is 13-6-1 in Chicago’s games this season.

San Diego is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games against Chicago.

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Prediction

I like Chicago in this game. After opening the season 2-4 straight up, the Cubs have gone 10-4 since then. Wednesday will be Chicago’s final game of a six-game West Coast road trip. The Cubs have already secured at least a split of those six games, as they beat the Dodgers twice last weekend and toppled the Padres on Tuesday night.

The Cubs will send Matthew Boyd to the hill for this contest. The 34-year-old lefty has gone at least 5 innings and allowed 3 earned runs or fewer in each of his three starts this season. He even threw 6 shutout innings against these very same Padres on April 5th as the Cubs won easily at home, 7-1. For all of those reasons, I like the North Siders to win this game outright on Wednesday. The pick is Chicago +104 on the money line over San Diego at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS +104