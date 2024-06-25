Cubs vs. Giants MLB Prediction: Will Chicago Even Series?

The Cubs vs. Giants series continues on Tuesday night when the two teams meet at 9:45 p.m. ET from Oracle Park in San Francisco. Following Chicago’s collapse last night, will the Cubs rebound? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 Chicago Cubs (-118) at 958 San Francisco Giants (+100); o/u 8

9:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Cubs vs. Giants: Public Bettors Leaning with Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cub relievers blow two-run lead

Colton Brewer and Drew Smyly combined to blow a two-run lead and give up three runs in the ninth as the Cubs lost to the Giants on Monday. Better umpiring would have helped the Cubs here, but it’s not like either Brewer or Smyly impressed tonight. The Cubs wanted Brewer to close over Héctor Neris, but he gave up hits to two of the three batters he faced. Smyly entered at that point and allowed a single and three walks. One of those was intentional, but the last, which pushed the winning run across, certainly wasn’t. With Neris out of the mix for the moment, Tyson Miller might be the current favorite for saves in the Cubs pen. He got the final two outs of the eighth before exiting tonight.

Ahmed has productive night in win

Nick Ahmed hit his first homer and walked twice as the Giants came back to beat the Cubs 5-4 on Monday. The second walk was key as the Giants scored three times to win the game in the bottom of the ninth. The winning run also came on a walk, that to Wilmer Flores after Heliot Ramos was intentionally walked to load the bases. Both Ahmed and Flores appeared to have strikes ruled balls by umpire Ramon De Jesus during their plate appearances, but it doesn’t matter much at this point. Ahmed’s homer off Justin Steele was his first since June 10, 2023. He’s taking a backseat to Brett Wisely against right-handers at the moment, but he’ll continue to start at shortstop versus lefties.

Cubs vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Giants are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

Cubs are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against San Francisco

Giants are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games when playing at home against Chi Cubs

Cubs are 7-18 SU in their last 25 games against an opponent in the National League

Cubs vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 12-4 in the Cubs’ last 16 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven road contests and is 7-3 in their last 10 meetings with the Giants in San Francisco. On the other side, the under has cashed in 31 of the Giants’ last 44 games played on a Tuesday.

Cubs vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8