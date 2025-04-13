Cubs vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can Los Angeles avenge big loss?

The Chicago Cubs remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 7:00 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Colin Rea (CHC) vs. Tyler Glasnow (LAD)

The Chicago Cubs are 10-7 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 10-7 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 11-5 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 8-8 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Chicago Cubs (+220) at 962 Los Angeles Dodgers (-270); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, April 13, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Cubs vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 16-0 win over the Dodgers on Saturday. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 4 for 6 with a homer, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, and 4 runs scored. For the season, Busch is batting .300 with 2 homers, 9 RBIs, 1 steal, and an OPS of .926. Michael Busch is hitting .367 in road games this season, making him an appealing DFS option at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez had one-third of his team’s hits in their 16-0 loss to the Cubs on Saturday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 32-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with 2 singles. Hernandez is hitting .300 with 5 homers, 16 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .928 this year. Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .385 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option this weekend.

Cubs vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 82-87 straight up as the road team since the start of the 2023 season.

Chicago is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is 46-27 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 63-31 straight up as a home favorite since the beginning of last season.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow was superb at home last season. In 13 home starts last year, the Newhall, CA native went 7-4 with a 3.60 ERA, a 5.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 10.6 K/9, and a .196 opponent batting average. Glasnow will get Sunday night’s start at home, where the Dodgers’ bats should rebound after getting shut out on Saturday night. I think the Dodgers will bounce back in a big way on Sunday Night Baseball. The pick is Los Angeles -270 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -270