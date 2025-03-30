Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Can the Cubs win the series?

The Chicago Cubs remain in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on DBACKS.TV It’s the final game of a four-game set. Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Diamondbacks betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Matthew Boyd (CHC) vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (ARI)

The Chicago Cubs are 2-3 straight up this year. Chicago is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 2-3 ATS this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 1-2 straight up this year. Arizona is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 1-2 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Chicago Cubs (+105) at 958 Arizona Diamondbacks (-125); o/u 9.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, March 30, 2025

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

TV: DBACKS.TV

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Diamondbacks money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-3 win over Arizona on Saturday. In that game, the former Astro went 3 for 4 with a homer, a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Tucker is hitting .250 with 1 homer, 4 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .848 in 20 at-bats this season. The left-handed hitter from Tampa has an .894 OPS against Arizona starter Eduardo Rodriguez in his career. That makes Kyle Tucker worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez drove in two-thirds of his team’s runs in their 4-3 loss to the Cubs on Saturday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 33-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. The Venezuelan national is hitting .400 with 4 homers, 7 RBIs, and an OPS of 2.100 this season. Suarez had a .793 OPS against lefthanded pitching last season. That fact makes the former Red worth a look in DFS against Cubs lefty Matthew Boyd this weekend.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 38-46 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Chicago is 27-32 straight up as a road underdog since the beginning of last season.

Arizona is 42-32 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Arizona is 62-51 straight up in non-division games since the beginning of last season.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

Arizona had the best offense in baseball last season, averaging 5.47 runs per game. They are fifth in runs this season at 5.67 runs per game. The Diamondbacks should have enough scoring punch to get to Cubs starter Matthew Boyd, who has a career record of 46-69 and a career ERA of 4.85. What’s more, Boyd had an ERA nearly a run higher on the road (3.20) than at home (2.25) last season. This is a tough environment for anyone to pitch in, especially against a team with an offense like Arizona’s. I like the Diamondbacks to win outright on Sunday. The pick is Arizona -125 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -125