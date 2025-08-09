Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will the Cubs knot up the series?

The Chicago Cubs remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Colin Rea (CHC) vs. Andre Pallante (STL)

The Chicago Cubs are 66-49 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 54-61 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 59-58 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 60-57 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Chicago Cubs (+101) at 962 St. Louis Cardinals (-120); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 9, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: FOX

Cubs vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ recorded multiple hits in his team’s 5-0 loss to the Cardinals on Friday night. In that game, the 3-time Gold Glove Award winner went 2 for 4 with 2 singles. For the season, Happ is hitting .232 with 16 homers, 54 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .722 across 409 at-bats. Ian Happ is batting .304 with an OPS of .868 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker drove in multiple runs in his club’s 5-0 win over the Cubs on Friday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 21st overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft went 3 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Walker is hitting .240 with 4 homers, 31 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .633 in 242 at-bats this year. The 23-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .327 with an OPS of .828 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Jordan Walker worthy of DFS consideration on Saturday.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Chicago is 12-15 straight up as a road underdog this season.

St. Louis is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

St. Louis is 33-24 straight up as the home team this season.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like the Cardinals in this spot. St. Louis has a few relevant stats on their side heading into Saturday night’s primetime matchup with the Cubs. The Cardinals are 18-16 straight up as a home favorite and 57-56 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. What’s more, St. Louis is 27-25 straight up as a favorite and 3-2 straight up in their last 5 home games against Chicago. On top of that, Cardinals right-handed starting pitcher Andre Pallante has a 2.67 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 appearances against the Cubs in his career. The pick is St. Louis -120 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -120