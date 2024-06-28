Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction: Will Chicago’s struggles continue?

Will Chicago’s struggles against Milwaukee continue in Friday night’s Cubs vs. Brewers matchup at 8:10 p.m. ET? Jameson Taillon will oppose Colin Rea in tonight’s pitching matchup from American Family Field.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Chicago Cubs (+116) at 906 Milwaukee Brewers (-136); o/u 8.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 28, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cubs vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Love Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Suzuki doubles and triples in win vs. Giants

Seiya Suzuki doubled and tripled in an extra-inning victory Thursday over the Giants. Suzuki drove in a run with his triple in the third to give Chicago a 3-0 cushion. He’s now tripled twice in 2024, while the double was his 11th of the campaign. Suzuki has three extra-base hits over the last two games to help improve his slash to .266/.337/.459.

Bauers hits grand slam in Brewers’ win

Jake Bauers hit a grand slam off Nathan Eovaldi as the Brewers edged the Rangers 6-5 in 10 innings Wednesday. Midgame replacement Andruw Monasterio delivered the game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th. It was a little surprising to see Bauers start over Tyler Black today, but Pat Murphy seems to have made the right call. Bauers’ 444-foot slam was the first ever surrendered by Eovaldi. It was the second of his career, and his seventh homer in 192 plate appearances this season.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Brewers are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games at home

Brewers are 18-3 SU in their last 21 games played on a Friday

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Chi Cubs’ last 14 games played on a Friday when on the road

Cubs are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games on the road

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 2-5 in their last 25 home games and are 10-4 in their last 14 divisional meetings. On the other side, the Cubs are 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 6-16 in their last 22 road contests and are 2-6 in their last eight road games when playing against Milwaukee.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -136