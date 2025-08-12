Cubs vs. Blue Jays MLB Prediction: Pitcher’s Duel Expected in Toronto?

The Chicago Cubs will head north of the border on Tuesday night to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in what could be a tightly contested interleague matchup at Rogers Centre. With both teams fighting to stay in the thick of the playoff hunt in their respective leagues, every game counts, and this one offers an intriguing pitching battle between right-handers Ben Brown and José Berríos. What’s the smart play in tonight’s Cubs vs. Blue Jays matchup?

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game Info

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays

7:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blue Jays are -130 moneyline favorites to beat the Cubs, who are +110 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Toronto.

Pitching Matchup

Ben Brown has emerged as a key arm in the Cubs’ rotation this season. While he’s still refining aspects of his command, he’s flashed high strikeout potential with a power fastball and a developing slider. Brown has performed better on the road than at home, with a lower ERA and WHIP away from Wrigley Field. The Cubs have generally played well behind him, especially when he’s able to get ahead early in counts and avoid free passes.

On the other side, José Berríos continues to be a steady presence in the Blue Jays rotation. While he’s no longer the dominant strikeout pitcher he once was, he’s leaned into weak contact and ground balls, especially at home. His experience and ability to work deep into games give Toronto a slight edge on the mound, especially with the Cubs being a relatively free-swinging team that has struggled at times against well-located off-speed pitches.

Game Preview

Offensively, both teams have been streaky. The Cubs are built on a mix of young power and opportunistic hitting, though they’ve been inconsistent with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have shown flashes of their potent lineup with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette anchoring the order, but they too have had trouble putting together complete offensive performances. The key for Toronto could be their ability to capitalize on Brown’s occasional command lapses, while the Cubs may look to jump on Berríos early before he settles into a rhythm.

With both bullpens showing some vulnerability lately, the outcome may hinge on which starter can work deeper into the game and limit traffic. Given Berríos’ home-field comfort and the Blue Jays’ slightly more balanced lineup, Toronto holds a narrow edge in what should be a competitive matchup.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

Expect a close game with pitching dominating early before the offenses trade blows in the middle innings. A late run by the Jays might be the difference as they edge out the Cubs in Game 1 of the series. Either way, I like the pitchers more than the offense tonight in Toronto. Give me the under.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays MLB PREDICTION: UNDER 7