Cardinals vs. Reds Prediction: Will game turn low-scoring?

​The St. Louis Cardinals (12–16) begin a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds (15–13) tonight at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, with coverage on MLB Network, FDSOH, and FDSMW. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cardinals vs. Reds matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 28, 2025

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Reds are -120 moneyline favorites to beat the Cardinals, who are +100 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of the bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Team Momentum

Cardinals: St. Louis dropped the final game of their series against Milwaukee, losing 7–1, and have gone 3–7 over their last 10 games.

Reds: Cincinnati is returning home after a series sweep in Colorado and have won four straight games.

Probable Pitchers

Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2–1, 4.05 ERA)

Pallante has made five starts this season, posting a 4.05 ERA over 26.2 innings. In his last outing on April 22 at Atlanta, he allowed four earned runs over 4.1 innings.

Reds: Nick Martinez (0–3, 5.40 ERA)

Martinez is still seeking his first win of the season. In his last start on April 22 at Miami, he allowed two earned runs over 5.2 innings.

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under is 7-3. That includes a three-game streak to the under. In the Cardinals’ last four games, the under is 3-1. Finally, the under is 4-1 in the Reds’ last five games.

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9.5