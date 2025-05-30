Cardinals vs. Rangers Prediction: Can the Cardinals stay hot?

The St. Louis Cardinals head to Texas to face the Rangers at 8:05 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (STL) vs. Jack Leiter (TEX)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 32-24 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 34-22 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 27-30 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 29-28 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 St. Louis Cardinals (-152) at 928 Texas Rangers (+126); o/u 9

8:05 PM ET, Friday, May 30, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Cardinals vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn scored half of his team’s runs in their 6-4 win over the Orioles on Wednesday. In that game, the Katy, TX native went 4 for 5 with 2 doubles, an RBI, and 3 runs scored. For the season, Winn is hitting .278 with 6 homers, 20 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .795 across 162 at-bats. Masyn Winn is batting .322 with an OPS of .896 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers shortstop Josh Smith recorded his team’s only hit in their 2-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 2 with a single, 2 walks, and a stolen base. Smith is hitting .265 with 4 homers, 12 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .724 in 162 at-bats this year. The Baton Rouge, LA, native is hitting .324 with an OPS of .853 in home games this year. That fact makes Josh Smith worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Cardinals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games against Texas.

St. Louis is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Texas is 13-16 straight up after a loss this season.

Texas is 27-34 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

I like St. Louis in this game. Several relevant numbers will make the case for the Cardinals to win outright on Friday. St. Louis is 11-10 straight up in interleague games and 24-19 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, the Cardinals are 18-13 straight up after a win and 8-3 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this year. And finally, the Redbirds are 30-23 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 3-1 straight up in starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore’s last 4 starts. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Cardinals in this one. The pick is St. Louis -152 on the money line over Texas at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -152