Cardinals vs. Rangers Prediction: Can Texas win the series?

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Texas to face the Rangers at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on Roku. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Erick Fedde (STL) vs. Jacob deGrom (TEX)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 33-25 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 35-23 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 28-31 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 30-29 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 St. Louis Cardinals (+145) at 926 Texas Rangers (-173); o/u 7.5

1:05 PM ET, Sunday, June 1, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: Roku

Cardinals vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Rangers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras reached base twice in his team’s 2-0 win over the Rangers on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the former Chicago Cub went 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Contreras is hitting .241 with 6 homers, 30 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .702 in 203 at-bats. Willson Contreras is batting .400 in games played on turf this season. That fact makes him worth a look in DFS for Sunday’s game at Globe Life Field, which features an artificial turf playing surface.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers designated hitter Corey Seager had 25% of his team’s hits in their 2-0 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the Charlotte, NC, native went 1 for 4 with a single. Seager is hitting .286 with 6 homers, 12 RBIs, and an OPS of .810 in 112 at-bats this year. The 31-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .333 with an OPS of .915 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

Cardinals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games against Texas.

St. Louis is 18-14 straight up after a win this season.

Texas is 14-16 straight up after a loss this season.

Texas is 23-28 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

I like the Cardinals in this matchup. A slew of numbers will make the case for St. Louis in this contest. The Redbirds are 21-20 straight up when playing on no rest and 31-24 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. What’s more, St. Louis is 12-11 straight up in interleague games and 25-20 straight up in non-division games this year. And finally, the Cardinals are 22-17 straight up as an underdog in 2025. It won’t be easy going against Rangers ace Jacob deGrom, but I think the Cardinals earn an outright road win in Arlington on Sunday afternoon. The pick is St. Louis +145 on the money line over Texas at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +145