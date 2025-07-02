Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Prediction: Is St. Louis smart to back on moneyline?

The Cardinals and Pirates will wrap up their series at PNC Park at 12:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon. With Sonny Gray set to oppose Mitch Keller in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Cardinals vs. Pirates matchup?

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

12:35 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 2, 2025

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Cardinals vs. Pirates Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cardinals are -135 moneyline favorites to beat the Pirates, who are +115 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 7.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on St. Louis.

Pitching Matchup

St. Louis Cardinals: Starter Sonny Gray (8–2, 3.36 ERA) brings strong recent form, including a 9-inning, 0-run shutout on June 27 (11 K), plus a 6-IP/5-K outing on June 21.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Right-hander Mitch Keller (2–10, 3.90 ERA) has been steady (9 QS this season, 3.20 ERA over 16 starts), but struggled vs. St. Louis last time (6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, .308 AVG).

Edge: Gray holds the advantage—healthier ERA, recent dominance, and better consistency.

Offensive Trends

Cardinals: Averaging ~4.7 runs per game (12th in MLB), solid in average and OBP (.255/.325).

Pirates: Struggle offensively (~3.5 runs/game, batting .228, .307 OBP).

Head-to-Head

Cardinals and Pirates games lean Under in 6 of last 10 matchups. However, St. Louis has averaged 4.2 runs vs. Pittsburgh’s 2.6.

Recent Performance

Cardinals have taken 7 of their last 10 and are 4-0 in the last four vs. Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have swept the Mets and won 5 of 7 at home but remain 28th in runs scored.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Prediction

St. Louis brings quality pitching and a solid offensive edge. Pittsburgh’s pitching is reasonable, but their bats are underwhelming, especially against proven arms like Gray. With under performance dominant but capable offense, a modest scoring game is expected.

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB PREDICTION: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -135