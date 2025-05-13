Cardinals vs. Phillies Prediction: Will St. Louis win 10 straight?

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:45 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Sonny Gray (STL) vs. Jesus Luzardo (PHI)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 23-19 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 24-18 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 24-17 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 21-20 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 St. Louis Cardinals (+131) at 952 Philadelphia Phillies (-156); o/u 7.5

6:45 PM ET, Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Cardinals vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera reached base twice in his team’s 3-2 win over the Phillies on Monday. In that game, the 24-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Herrera is batting .355 with 5 homers, 14 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.367 across 31 at-bats. The Panama City, Panama, native is hitting .417 with runners in scoring position this season. That fact makes Ivan Herrera worth a look in most DFS formats, assuming he draws another start on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto logged the team’s only extra-base hit in their 3-2 loss to the Cardinals on Monday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order, the former Miami Marlin went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Realmuto is batting .250 with 3 homers, 13 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .720 in 128 at-bats this year. J.T. Realmuto is hitting .313 against right-handed pitching this season, making him an interesting DFS option against Cardinals righty starter Sonny Gray on Tuesday.

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 9-0 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

St. Louis is 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games against Philadelphia.

The over is 22-18-2 in St. Louis’s games this season.

The under is 22-18-1 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like the Cardinals in this matchup. St. Louis is scorching hot of late, as they are riding a 9-game winning streak coming into Tuesday’s contest. On top of that, the Cardinals have some numbers on their side ahead of their road date with the Phillies. St. Louis is an MLB-best 17-13 straight up as an underdog and 13-9 straight up after a win this season. What’s more, the Cardinals are 17-13 in National League games and 15-14 straight up in non-division games this year. I think starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Cardinals will win on Tuesday to extend their winning streak to 10 games. The pick is St. Louis +131 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +131